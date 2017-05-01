× University of Iowa student’s death sparks alcohol ban at Greek events

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa’s Fraternity and Sorority Life organization is banning alcohol at all official fraternity and sorority events in the wake of the apparent alcohol-related death of a freshman Sigma Chi member who was attending a fraternity formal at a Missouri resort over the weekend.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that 19-year-old Kamil Jackowski of Arlington Heights, Illinois, was found unconscious in the motel Sunday. He was later declared dead at a hospital, and an autopsy was planned.

According to an article in the Daily Herald, University of Iowa student from Arlington Heights dies at fraternity event emergency responders were called by another guest staying in the same room as Jackowski, and CPR was performed at the scene.

In an email sent to students on Monday, May 1, Anna Long, president of the Panhellenic Council and Zach Rubenbauer, president of the Interfraternity Council, expressed their condolences to Jackowski’s family as well as the Sigma Chi chapter at the University of Iowa.

“In light of this and other recent events in our community, we are writing today to announce an immediate ban on all Panhellenic and Interfraternity Council events with alcohol,” the pair wrote. ” This moratorium is effective as of May 1, 2017 and will continue until further notice. Additionally, we are announcing an immediate and permanent ban on all out-of-town formals. In the coming days, we will work through the specifics of this policy in partnership with University of Iowa administration and will communicate it to chapter leaders.”

The letter went on to say that the ban will remain in effect until solutions are found to make events safer.

“These bans are not to be seen as a punishment,” they wrote. “Rather, they are an acknowledgement that we must address the pervasive and dangerous alcohol culture that exists within our community.”

Here is the statement in its entirety:

The Associated Press contributed to this report