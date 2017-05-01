Rainy days cause planting delays for farmers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLOR RIDGE, Illinois-- Wet conditions and chilly temperatures are slowing down the planting process for farmers in Illinois.

Ideal conditions for soil are dry and warm weather but instead farmers are dealing with muddy fields. And muddy fields mean no tractor or equipment to help them out.

In Illinois more than 60 percent of corn is already planted in the ground and for soybeans more than 10 percent.

For Illinois Farmer Phil Fuhr says he has nearly a third of planting left to do. He's had to put corn and soybean planting on hold but says there is still time to plant.

Late April and early May are normally the times he starts planting his crops and says the rain conditions aren't too much to worry about.

"We had enough rain that's for sure but it could have been a lot worse," says Fuhr, "It wasn't so much the moisture, it was the cold temperatures that I'm more fearful of."

Fuhr says the first 24-48 hours of planting corn is critical and with cold wet conditions it could be harmful to seed germination.

"You get this chilling effect that could be detrimental to seed germination, reduced germination…a lot of the plants just won’t grow," says Fuhr.

He says in the long run the heavy rain could benefit farmers.

"You know it always takes rain to make grain and when we get into July it's hot and dry. You're really gonna appreciate these early spring rains," says Fuhr.