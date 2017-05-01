× Leftover showers end later this evening… cooler than normal stretch continues

Still noticing a few showers out there, which we’ll continue to see through the evening hours before we dry out for the rest of the night. Pretty cool too, with overnight lows dropping around the 40 degree mark.

Winds will stay quite breezy overnight into Tuesday with gusts over 30 mph. That will also play a role in our temperatures with highs on Tuesday in the 50s.

We’ll try to bring back a little sun for our Tuesday before more clouds roll in both Wednesday and Thursday. Fortunately, we’ll still keep it dry for both days as an area of low pressure tracks well to our south us. Highs both days will be around the 60 degree mark with warmer 60s heading into the upcoming weekend.

And yes, we’ll keep it dry during this period as well.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

