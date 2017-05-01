× Flood preparation continues in the Quad Cities for the rising rivers

The cities of Davenport and Rock Island are part of a collective effort to prepare for flooding of the Mississippi River.

As the river rises, the Rock Island city staff has been working to implement their flood strategy plan, which includes installing pumps and closing “gatewells” where necessary.

The city of Davenport has been doing the same.

S Concord, in Davenport, has been closed since early last week and will remain closed between River Dr. and Utah until levels drop below 13ft.

Water is expected to begin to affect the road to Credit Island and portions of LeClaire Park on Monday.

Appropriate closures will take place when this occurs.

Look for signage to be placed along any bike path or area closed until the river levels recede and the affected areas can be cleaned.

Crews in both cities will continue to monitor the river and are prepared to respond as needed.