Flight from O’Hare to Cedar Rapids diverted, passengers reportedly smelled smoke

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A flight that was headed for Cedar Rapids was diverted. A tweet that appears to have been posted by a passenger indicates they made an emergency landing.

The flight took off from Chicago O’Hare at 8:30 a.m., according to the airport’s departures list.

The status of the flight, which was supposed to land at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids at 9:26 a.m. was marked as diverted on both O’Hare’s departures list and on The Eastern Iowa Airport’s arrivals list.

According to WGN, the plane landed safely and everyone made it off. Officials were reportedly working to get the passengers back to O’Hare.

KCRG reported that the plane was in the air for only 37 minutes.

The passenger who was tweeting, posted a short video with a flight-mate who said the cabin started filling up with smoke. A stewardess initially said it was mist, but the passenger said it smelled like smoke. The pilot then turned back toward the airport.

The plane reportedly landed at a small airport in DuPage.