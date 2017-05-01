Ben Pennington has been the head coach for Bettendorf Soccer ever since they started a team. Dan Pearson has more about Ben's passion for the sport in the FCA story of the week.
FCA – Ben Pennington
-
The Score Sunday – Bettendorf Basketball, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Alex Tanney, Tappa Benefit, FCA
-
Rock Falls barbershop brings unity to community
-
The Score Sunday – Augie BB, H.S. All-Star preview, Illinois BB, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Ivy Envy, Clinton Lumberkings, QC River Bandits, FCA
-
-
The Score Sunday – Alleman, North Basketball, Moline Wrestling, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Pleasant Valley GBB, Jordan Delp, FCA – Owen Landwehr
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption GBB, Annawan GBB, FCA – Elijah Stewart
-
The Score Sunday – Annawan GBB, North Scott GBB, NASCAR, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott GBB, Augustana MBB, Iowa MBB, FCA St Ambrose Bowlers
-
-
The Score Sunday – Rock Island SB, Hawkeye Football, FCA
-
MC Sports files bankruptcy, starts liquidation
-
Ben Carson: ‘There were other immigrants who came in the bottom of slave ships’