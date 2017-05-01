Davenport Public Work Crews keep a close eye on river levels at Credit Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- River levels on the Mississippi are holding just over 14.5 feet as of Monday, May 1, around Credit Island in Davenport.

If water levels get any higher, the city plans to close the park.

Over the weekend the National Weather Service projected water levels to crest to about 16 feet by Wednesday, but now the river is expected to only get as high as 15 feet.

At that level bike paths between Marquette and Credit Island will be closed, as well as areas between River Drive and Utah Avenue.

Businesses along River Drive like River's Edge and Union Station are expected to remain open throughout the week, however staffs there will continue to look out for unexpected changes.