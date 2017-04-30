× Watching for heavy rain and strong storms this Sunday

The last day of April will be pretty messy! We’ll be keeping a close eye on the sky this Sunday afternoon and evening for the potential for strong storms. Right now the best chance at any severe weather will be southeast of the Quad Cities. In addition, heavy rain is also a concern. Another inch of additional rain is possible, which may lead to more flash flooding. Total amounts from this weekend will reach two to three inches in some spots. Highs for the Quad Cities will be near 60 this afternoon.

Light rain will linger overnight Sunday and throughout the day Monday. Highs will struggle to reach 50s.

Finally, the sunshine will be with us the rest of the week! Highs Tuesday through Friday will be back in the 60s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham