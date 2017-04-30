× Trump reflects on first 100 days, weighs in on plans for healthcare and taxes

WASHINGTON, D.C.– President Donald Trump appeared on “Face the Nation” this morning to talk about his first 100 days in office. He hit that milestone yesterday.

The President says he thinks he’s done a good job so far and is looking forward to focusing more on healthcare and his tax plan. Trump explained, “It’s always a challenge, like life itself is a challenge. But it’s something that I really love and I think I’ve done a very good job at it.”

News 8 viewers weighed in on WQAD’s Facebook page to grade how the President is doing. The results were pretty polarizing. 44% of viewers gave Trump an “F,” while 20% gave him an “A.” 18% graded Trump with a “D,” 11% gave him a “B,” and 6% rated him a “C.” The President still has more than 1,300 days left in his term.

Earlier today, Trump took to Twitter, slamming Democrats and Obamacare in a series of tweets. His first message accused the President of becoming the party of obstruction, adding they’re only interested in themselves. Trump says a new healthcare plan is on the way, one with lower premiums and deductibles.

Despite a failed first attempt, President Trump and Republicans are still working to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Vice President Mike Pence is weighing on the week’s other big headline, the president’s newly-announced tax plan. Pence responded to criticism the plan is going to increase the deficit, arguing, “Maybe in the short term, but the truth is, if we don’t get this economy growing at 3% or more as the President believes we can, we’re never going to meet the obligations that we’ve made today.”

Economists say the plan would have to get the economy growing by 5% for 10 years in a row in order to pay for itself. The last time that happened was in 2014, and it only lasted for 3 months.

President Trump spent his Sunday at his Virginia golf club. In the week ahead, he’ll welcome the Palestinian president to the White House, and he’ll travel to New York City to mark the 75th anniversary of a World War II navy battle.