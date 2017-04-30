× Quad City Symphony Orchestra wraps up weekend family music weekend

DAVENPORT– Music filled the air at the Family Music Weekend on April 30th.

The Quad City Symphony hosted the musical event. It featured a music carnival and concerts with young musicians and professionals from the area.

One of the concerts called Side-by-Side gives professional musicians a chance to mentor and play along side-by-side with young musicians.

“It’s really about mentoring and teaching and exploring music together,” says Mark Smith, Quad City Symphony Music Conductor.

More than 150 musicians performed on the same stage at the fourth annual Side-by-Side concert.

“It’s very exciting for the professional musicians, for me as a professional conductor and for the student musicians especially they just learn a great deal, they get really inspired I think,” says Smith.