Old bank turned into new 24 hour child care center set to open in Muscatine

MUSCATINE-- The McManus family is putting their skills carpentry skills to good use.

They're turning the former central state bank on Grandview Avenue into Happy Time Child Care Center, the town's newest 24 hour day care.

The building, which has been closed for the last three years as a bank is scheduled to reopen as the day care Monday, May 1.

“We had someone walking in while we were working on it and they wanted to make payments on their boat.... This isn’t a bank anymore, but its been pretty cool there’s been a lot of people asking what’s going on,” says owner Dallas McManus.

The daycare will house kids 6 weeks to 12 years old. McManus says he hopes parents, especially those working third shift jobs can make the most of the center’s flexible hours.

“"I'm hoping that we can kind of help with that, and this way you won't have to have a backup baby sitter because there will be somebody here all the time,” he says.

Once the day care is open the family plans to build a new school behind the building to house the Happy Time Preschool currently on the north side of town. They hope to have get that up and running by next school year.