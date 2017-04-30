Chasson Randle chats with WQAD Sports Director Matt Randazzo about a crazy year 1 in the NBA, the suppport here in the QC, Brea Beal and the Lady Rocks, and much more. Chasson and former classmate Thurgood Brooks also share information on Chasson Randle's inagural FREE camp this summer.
Chasson Randle talks 1st year in NBA and upcoming FREE basketball camp
