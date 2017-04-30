× April showers will be lingering into May

The rainy weather won’t seem to end, and we’re not out of the woods just yet. More showers will pass through this Sunday night and into Monday morning. By the sunrise, temperatures will be in the mid 40s. All of this rain is raising concerns about local rivers flooding, so we’re keeping an eye on river stages during the upcoming week.

Monday is looking gloomy again with more light showers passing through the day. With a brisk westerly wind, highs will only reach the low 50s. A couple of showers will last Monday evening, but things are looking drier by Tuesday morning.

Thankfully, we’ll see drier conditions during Tuesday afternoon with clouds clearing later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Sunshine will follow Wednesday through Friday with temperatures back in the 60s!

Meteorologist Taylor Graham