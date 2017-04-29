Rock Island family holds psychic fundraiser after loosing everything in house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF-- The family of four who lost everything in an electrical fire in Rock Island last month held a fundraiser at the Bettendorf Community Center, April 29.

Spiritual counselors Clayton Bowman and Greg Moorman held a psychic gallery reading along with a silent auction of items donated by the community, the goal is to raise enough money to help resort the house lost in the flames.

“I lifted the sofa and I saw fire coming out of the outlet at the end of the wall.... I immediately knew do not throw water on an electrical fire,” says Bowman.

The two moved to the Quad Cities from Wisconsin after Bowman’s mother was diagnosed with lung cancer. The family worked with the Red Cross after the fire. They are expected to move in to a permanent home in the next month or so.

Right now the family is staying in a hotel until they can get back on their feet. In the mean time they're using their skills to help raise money.

"It`s been kind of overwhelming at times you never know how you impact somebody until that happens and they turn around and they show the love that you've been teaching, says Moorman."

Click here for link to GO FUND ME page.