QC group teams up with local police to take back unwanted prescription pills

ROCK ISLAND-- Every year one group teams up with local police and collects more than 600 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs in the Quad City area.

The Coalition Advocating for Underage Substance Elimination (CAUSE) joined the Rock Island County Sheriff Department, Milan Police, Silvis Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration in efforts to dispose of over-the-counter drugs.

They accepted unused, expired, and patches free of charge...no questions asked.

"It's important because we want to make sure that they are disposed of properly, we don't want a lot of drugs sitting in cabinets. We don't want drugs flushed down the toilet. We just want to make sure our community is safe," Carrol Diaz, a member of CAUSE.

Diaz says with the drop off they hope to make homes safer and promote clean water systems.

The CAUSE meets every 4th Thursday of each month at the MLK Center in Rock Island.

