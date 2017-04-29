× President Trump to celebrate 100th day with a rally, as protesters take to the streets nationwide

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania– It’s Day 100 of Donald Trump’s presidency, a time when the White House, the media, and the voters take stock of where the president stands.

Trump is celebrating what he’s called “the most successful first 100 days in history,” at a rally in Pennsylvania tonight, one of the swing states that put him over the edge in the 2016 election.

Trump chose to spend his one hundredth day in Pennsylvania, instead of Washington, at the annual White House Correspondents dinner where the president typically gets roasted. The last president to skip the dinner was President Reagan in 1981, when he was recovering from an assassination attempt.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets across the country and around the world to protest the president’s environmental policies on his one hundredth day in office.

“The People’s Climate March” brought together people looking to fight climate change. In Washington, the march began at the Capitol, making stops at the White House and the Washington Monument. Hundreds of sister marches were held in cities like Boston, New York, Chicago, Amsterdam, and London.

The marches come as the EPA has removed most of the information on climate change from its website. A press release from the agency said the website is being updated to “reflect the approach of new leadership.” During the first 100 days, the EPA has rolled back Obama’s regulations on fossil fuels and faces significant budget cuts.