This soggy weather will last throughout Sunday

Talk about a soggy way to end April! Thankfully, the heaviest of the rain will be exiting late this Saturday evening. We’ll still see a few light showers during the overnight hours into Monday morning. Temperatures will stay in the mid 40s.

However, more showers and storms will pass through early Sunday afternoon through the evening. More heavy rain is possible at times, so we’ll be keeping an eye on the potential for flash flooding. By the end of Sunday, some areas may see 2-3 inches of rain. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out, but the overall threat for severe weather is pretty low. On the plus side, highs will be in the mid 60s thanks to this warm front bringing the rain.

Light rain will linger into Sunday night and throughout the day Monday. Highs will struggle to reach 50s.

Finally, the sunshine will be with us the rest of the week! Highs Tuesday through Friday will be in the low to mid 60s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham