Dozens of people go bald to stand in solidarity with kids with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEWITT, Iowa-- Dozens showed up to have their heads shaved off at the St. Baldrick's of Clinton County event on April 29th.

St. Baldricks is a volunteer-driven charity dedicated to raising funds for childhood cancer research.

According to St. Baldricks, every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer and one in five of those children wont survive.

"It is a huge deal, and really all that money raised it's just going to be better treatment for the kids and for us, if he were to ever need it," says Julie Burken.

Burken's son Joseph was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of five, but six years later is now cancer free at the age of eleven.

"If he were ever to need [the treatments] hopefuly better treatments will be there...and one day a cure," says Burken.

The groups goal is to raise $40,000 dollars and about 35 people shaved their heads for the event.

It was held at the Dewitt Community Center at Lincoln Park.

For more information on St. Baldricks and childhood cancer research click here.