× Where you can drop off unused medicines on Saturday, April 29th

It’s time to empty out the medicine cabinet.

Working with the Drug Enforcement Administration, law enforcement is spending some time Saturday, April 29th to safely take unused pills.

Pills and patches for disposal will be accepted from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps.

You can drop off unused medications at the following locations:

Milan Municipal Center at 405 1st Street in Milan

Rock Island County Justice Center at 1317 3rd Avenue Rock Island

The former Silvis Police Department at 1040 1st Avenue in Silvis.

Joy Fire Station

Viola Fire Station

“The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked,” read statements from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Coalition Advocating for Underage Substance Elimination, who are both participating in the drug take-back events.

Another drop-off site will be set up at Ashford University Field at 537 Ballpark Drive in Clinton, Iowa.

At this location, “you will remain in your car to drop off medication and can expect it to only take 5 minutes,” read the statement about the event. This drop-off goes from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

If you cannot make it to any of these drop off locations, you can take your medications to any of the following four drop boxes in Clinton County during normal business hours: