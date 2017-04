Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several QC area teachers are getting recognition from their students.

Chick-fil-A restaurants around the Quad Cities have asked students to nominate a teacher that they think should be recognized for what they do.

A Special Education teacher, David Brown, was one of those teachers.  He had received multiple nominations, and on Wednesday, April 26th, he was surprised by the Chick-fil-A cow and some gift cards.

All of the nominees will attend a dinner on May 2nd.