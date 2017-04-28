× Soaking rains developing this weekend… Few dry hours

The steadier rains are moving out of the area, leaving behind some light spotty activity for the evening hours. Afterwards, we dry out our skies for the rest of the night. Shouldn’t be that chilly overnight either as lows will hold steady around the mid 40s.

I’m still seeing a dry Saturday morning before more rain moves in during the afternoon hours. So, if you need to run that lawnmower out on the grass, tomorrow morning is the time to do it.

It still looks very soggy for the rest of the weekend though. The rain will continue that night and most of the Sunday with rainfall amounts expected to be as high as 2 inches.

We’ll anticipate a slight break in the rain overnight Sunday before the backside of this rainmaker adds another quarter to a half an inch.

Temperatures will fluctuate during this period with highs on Saturday near 50, to near 60 on Sunday before cooling back down into the upper 40s on Monday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

