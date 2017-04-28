Sneak Peek: Six Flag unleashes new VR ride “Drop of Doom”

GURNEE, Illinois — Six Flags Great America has launched a new virtual reality ride called “Drop of Doom.”

On Friday, April 28th, WQAD News 8’s Jesyka Dereta got a sneak preview of the ride (watch below).

The ride drops 22 stories, but feels like you’re 100 stories up, according to the ride description. Oh and not to mention, you’re covered in mutant spiders while ascending up 227 feet.

The Drop of Doom tower has been at Six Flags Great America since 1997 and this is the first time virtual reality has been added to the tower.

The Drop of Doom is the first virtual reality experience in the Midwest and the tallest in the world.

Riders put on Samsung Gear VR to experience the ride.

“The Virtual Reality experience is unlike any other as you battle to save yourself and those around you from mutants who aim to bring your futuristic city to rubble,” reads the description.

“The drop feels like you are falling off a 40 story building and you are heading straight for the concrete and you start screaming and laughing. It’s really fun,” said Betty Thornson, who rode the Drop of Doom.

Reservations to ride are required. The VR attraction is free with park admission and available through Memorial Day.

Six Flags Great America is located at 6161 W Grand Ave., Gurnee, IL 60031.