× Rock Island’s Spring Community Garage Sale cancelled

ROCK ISLAND — The Spring Community Garage Sale at Longview Park has been cancelled.

The cancellation is due to the “unfavorable and rainy weather forecast” for the weekend of April 29th and 30th, according to the Rock Island Parks & Recreation department.

The sale will not be rescheduled.

The next Community Garage Sale will be on Saturday, September 30th,