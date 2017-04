PRINCETON, Illinois — Drivers on westbound Interstate 80 are being re-routed because of a reported multi-car crash.

According to reports by WZOE in Princeton, Illinois, Exit 56 (IL-26) on I-80 westbound was closed before 6 a.m. Traffic was being re-routed to IL 26 and onto US 34, or from US Highway 6 to IL 40. WQAD News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.

