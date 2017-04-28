NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Rainy Day Art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the famous words of Ollie Williams on Family Guy, IT'S GOING TO RAIN!

So, for this week's Nailed It Or Failed It Segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am, I thought I would find a fun rainy day activity for me, Eric, and Jon to try in the hopes that these final April showers bring lots of May flowers... not to mention some sunshine.

I've wanted to do something with melted crayons for awhile, so I found out how to create Crayon Drip Art on the blog - Sugar, Spice, and Glitter. All you need are some crayons in shades of blue, a canvas, some cotton, and then buttons or aluminum foil or glitter to "jazz" up your piece when all is said and done.

It's a really fun craft with instant results! Click the link above to see how we did with our creations!