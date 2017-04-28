Last call for the Paddle Wheel Bar and Grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF - After 21 years in business the Paddle Wheel Bar & Grill will close it's doors for good this weekend.

It's often compared to a bar in Boston where everyone knows your name, but this bar can be found in downtown Bettendorf.

"It`s been a landmark forever, every time you drive across the bridge you see it," said Lee Sandoval.

While it's been a lot of memories, "My husband brought me here for valentine`s day, he had a candle in his pocket and everything. He put it on the table and we had rib eye steaks," said Sandoval, the final last call is now.

"We`re going to miss it a lot, but its progress you know and Bettendorf is growing and we have to make ways for new things," said Sandoval.

Those new things are 135 market rate apartments. The Paddle Wheel Bar & Grill sits next to the blighted Twin Bridges Motor Inn motel. Both will be torn down to make way for a multi-million dollar development.

For owner Rob Egger, it wasn't something he was ready for, "It was a labor of love I put my heart and soul into it for the last five years."

Egger has already begun the transition from Bettendorf to Moline. The owners of the Captain's Table offered him an opportunity to work there and help bring something new to the restaurant, including bringing some of the Paddle Wheel favorites.

"You`re not going to miss out on any Paddle Wheel food actually you`re probably going to get a better product," said Egger.

The Paddle Wheel will always hold a special place in Egger's heart and all the people who helped make it what it was, "Without them I would have never been able to keep it open. I`m going to miss them all."

Saturday, April 29th is the last day customer's can stop by.