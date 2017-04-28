Here’s when the heaviest rain will move in this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It looks like we're in for quite a rainy weekend!

We're looking at some rain hanging around for our Friday afternoon with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Timing out the rain for Saturday shows some dry hours in the morning before more rain moves in during the afternoon. About an inch of rain is expected for Saturday afternoon and evening.

We'll get another break before more rain is expected on Sunday. That will be the wettest day of the bunch with 1-2 inches of rain expected on just Sunday alone. That could bring us near 2-4 inch totals for the entire three day period.

Temperatures will be highly dependent on when we get the rain. It's a good bet we won't get out of the 50s in the afternoons with overnight lows in the 40s.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen