Davenport North student awarded Better Business Bureau scholarship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three area high school seniors were honored during the better business bureau's "torch awards".

They received the "student of integrity" scholarship.

One of those winners was senior Anthony Desalvo. As a freshman, Desalvo fought to keep block-scheduling at Davenport North High School. He ended up starting a campaign to fight for equal funding at Iowa's schools.

"It's a huge, huge honor. love the organization, I know they do a ton for businesses around here and I am so appreciative of this honor," Desalvo said.