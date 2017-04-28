× Chaos at Black Hawk College today is a drill

MOLINE — Black Hawk College is holding an emergency drill on Friday morning, April 28.

The drill is for EMS students to learn how to handle a mass casualty incident, according to Black Hawk College public relations specialist. It will be held at the Health Sciences Center.

“The students will assess and treat fictitious injuries on volunteer actors,” said the statement.

The school is warning people nearby that they may see flashing lights and hear sirens and loud noises.