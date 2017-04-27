× Trump now open to renegotiating NAFTA, explains why on Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C.– As President Donald Trump zeroes in on his 100th day in office, he’s responding to several of the day’s biggest headlines on Twitter.

First up: NAFTA.

On the campaign trail, the then-candidate Trump said he’d get rid of the North American Free Trade Agreement, a deal between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Today, as president, he told the leaders of those countries it’s up for negotiation.

The surprise announcement came just hours after administration officials said the president was considering a draft of an executive order to withdraw from NAFTA. As recently as last week, he called it bad for U.S. workers.

On Twitter, Trump said the Mexican president and the Canadian Prime Minister asked him to renegotiate the deal.

I received calls from the President of Mexico and the Prime Minister of Canada asking to renegotiate NAFTA rather than terminate. I agreed.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2017

Trump says he agreed, but only if the countries reach a “fair deal,” adding the relationship with those countries is good and a deal is “very possible.”

…subject to the fact that if we do not reach a fair deal for all, we will then terminate NAFTA. Relationships are good-deal very possible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2017

The President also tweeted about his oval office meeting with Argentina’s president Thursday. The two men were expected to discuss the unrest in South America. But trade was a big topic of discussion including allowing possible imports of Argentina’s lemons back into the U.S. Lemons have been banned for the past 15 years, but the Trump administration is reportedly looking into an order allowing them to resume.

.@FLOTUS Melania and I were honored to welcome Argentina President @MauricioMacri and First Lady Juliana Awada to the @WhiteHouse today🇺🇸🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/9cuZJ9egg0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2017

Trump signed an executive order at the Department of Veterans Affairs, adding protections for whistle blowers at the V.A. He also announced a new task force to identify waste and abuse in the agency, in the hopes of being able to cut employees who aren’t performing well.

So far, the president has been silent on Twitter about his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. New documents now reveal that Flynn had been previously warned about accepting foreign payments. He allegedly was paid by a Russian TV station.

Flynn resigned as National Security adviser in February after it was discovered he withheld information about talks with Russia.