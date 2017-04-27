Rain continues this morning, don’t be surprised to see a few snowflakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A very cold rain continues to fall this morning, but it should end by 9am areawide. One of our high-resolution computer models does change the rain to snow in the hour before it ends this morning. Don’t be surprised if you see a few snowflakes through 8am.

Temperatures will struggle to reach 53 degrees this afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky.

Frost Advisories are up for Jo Daviess County tonight for the possibility of frost, mainly in low-lying valleys. Temperatures will dip down to 38 degrees here with lower 40s for the Quad Cities.

More rain is upcoming for Friday afternoon, lasting through the weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here