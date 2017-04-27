QC Closet 2 Closet receives funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet was on-hand to present a check for $500 for the March Three Degree Guarantee to QC Closet to Closet.

Accepting the check were Dan, Liam, and Logan Haskill from QC Closet to Closet.

QC Closet 2 Closet is dedicated to supporting preteens and teens in the Quad-Cities area that are in foster care or are homeless by providing them with clothing, accessories and hygiene items at quarterly shopping events. Care packages are offered as alternatives to those unable to attend shopping days. To date, QC Closet 2 Closet has collected more than 17,000 clothing items, served more than 500 preteens and teens at shopping events and delivered 1,500-plus care packages.

If you’d like to make a donation to QC Closet 2 Closet, please email info@closet2closet.org or call 309-235-8786. Care packages will be assembled in June for foster care summer camps and the next shopping event will be on Saturday, September 23 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline.

To learn more about QC Closet 2 Closet, please click here.

If your charity or organization would like to be considered for the Three Degree Guarantee, please click here.

