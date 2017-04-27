Our expert shares his secret to finding more morel mushrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It seems more and more Midwesterners are on the hunt for morel mushrooms! With recent heavy rains, conditions may be perfect over the next few weeks. But in order to find them, we're on the hunt for secrets.

Every Wednesday, Plant and Garden expert Craig Hignight takes your questions on Wallace's Garden Minutes here on News8@11. This week, a gentleman from Clinton, Iowa called in saying he's always had a tough time finding the right spot for morel mushrooms.

While he's not going to admit where he hunts, Craig's advice when walking the woods: be on the lookout for fallen trees and stumps. Morels tend to grow on or near old trees that have fallen but he adds, it takes a lot of persistence. "Even if I don't find a morel, it's a great time to walk in the Spring woods."