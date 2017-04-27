No joke: A few snowflakes showing up on Doppler Radar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yes, you read that right. Snow is possible in the next few hours across the Quad City region.

We have just enough cooling aloft that the rain is changing to snow from west to east. The good news is it won't last too long and it won't accumulate. All precipitation should dry up by midday today with cloudy skies expected for the afternoon.

Reflectivity (above) shows where precipitation is falling lightly or heavily. Green is light rain, yellow and orange is heavy rain. Or is it?

This is Correlation Coefficient. This shows where there are homogeneous precipitation falling. Red is where rain is falling. Yellow indicates something other than rain. In times of severe weather, this can show where there is debris from tornadoes. In this case, since raindrops and snowflakes look different, it shows where snow is falling.

This is ZDR or Differential Reflectivity. This shows the difference in returned energy to the radar between horizontal and vertical pulses. Differences in color represent differences in the precipitation falling.