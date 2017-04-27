New QC Illinois mayors prepare to take office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES-- The voters have spoken. On Monday Reggie Freeman will be sworn in to succeed Mayor John Thodos in East Moline. Mike Thoms will take Mayor Dennis Pauley's seat in Rock Island, and then on Tuesday Moline Mayor Scott Raes will be replaced by Alderwoman Stephanie Acri.

Acri and Freeman have been meeting with past mayors to help them hit the ground running.

Acri says her first task is improving city infrastructure.

"A lot of times all that matters is where you focus your efforts. Give attention to toad reconstruction and maintenance, and things will fall into place, and we'll get back on track in those areas," says Acri.

Right next door in East Moline, Mayor-elect Freeman will kick off his term with a focus on bringing in new business.

"One of my first drives is economic development. We have to bring some revenue in to ease the tax burden on citizens of East Moline," says Freeman.

While each city has it's own issues, both Acri and Freeman say they are thinking about the bigger picture.

"I expect there to be even more collaboration than in the past. It's all about our relationships, making sure we're doing things that benefit all of us together," says Acri.

"I believe there's going to be a lot of collaboration. We've got some new views, new people, but I think we have to work together," says Freeman.