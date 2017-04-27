× Muscatine Mayor: I tried to reach out to the city council

MUSCATINE- The city-wide controversy between Mayor Diana Broderson and the city-council could be coming to an end Tuesday, May 2.

The mayor and the city attorney are scheduled to submit their final arguments to the council Tuesday. The council will then review the arguments and give its final decision.

The city attorney is trying to get rid of Broderson after charging her with violating the city’s code of ethics and abusing her power. The mayor faces multiple charges, among those are willful misconduct, making false claims, and violating the city’s code of ethics. One of the main concerns brought up was Mayor Broderson’s claims she was discriminated against by the city council and city administrator because she’s a woman.

Broderson was our guest on ‘Good Morning Quad Cities’ Breakfast With…’ Thursday, April 27, 2017. She says she tried to reach out to the city council without much response. See her interview below with WQAD News 8’s Jesyka Dereta:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jesyka also asked the mayor whether she would run for mayor again in November if she's not removed from office. Broderson said she has not decided yet. Here's her answer live on Good Morning Quad Cities:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In our lightning round segment, Broderson said she plans to stay in Muscatine for the rest of her life, no matter what happens. She was born and raised there.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday, May 4 we are having 'Breakfast With...' soon to be Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri at Dead Poet's Espresso. It opens at 6:30 a.m. Check back Monday, May 1, for a web story if you have a question you want asked to Acri!