× Iowa church youth leader charged with sex abuse of children

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa church youth leader has been accused of molesting four children over several years.

Court records say 32-year-old Benjamin Tweedt, of North Liberty, is charged with sex abuse, two counts of lascivious acts with a child, three counts of indecent contact with a child and two counts of lascivious conduct with a minor. A public phone listing for him couldn’t be found Thursday. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could speak for him.

The North Liberty Police Department says in a news release that Tweedt committed the crimes during several individual meetings with the children over the past 10 years while working as a youth leader and mentor at Parkview Church in Iowa City. Police say church leaders have removed him from those duties.