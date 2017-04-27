Faith and firearms the focus of this Oklahoma gun instructor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Bibles and bullets. It may seem like an odd relationship but an Oklahoma firearms instructor has married the two in a unique concealed carry class.

Crime can happen anywhere, including in a church.

On June 17, 2015, nine parishioners were murdered when a gunman opened fire on a Wednesday night Bible study.

"Wish someone was trained with a firearm. Probably wouldn't have been as bad," said Roy Jones, a concealed carry instructor. "You don't need a cannon to defend yourself."

You won't find many people more "pro-gun" than Jones. For 10 years, he's been teaching concealed carry classes aimed at church-goers.

"The Bible works hand-in-hand with today," he said. "If you're ever confronted with a situation where you might have to pull your firearm, and you know how to prep that trigger, you're going to be several tenths of a second faster . And in a two second gun fight, a tenth of a second is all day."

Jones' eight hour class covers everything from constitutional rights to trigger control and each gathering is reinforced with Bible scripture.

He has taught his unique curriculum in churches across Oklahoma with 5,000 graduates so far.

"I'm an even better shot than my husband. I feel safe. I feel protected," said Leslie Givens, a former student.

Leslie Givens and Wendy Johnson took the class after a friend was mugged for her purse.

"One day, my co-worker did not show up for work. Someone had attacked her in a parking lot and had literally beat her face," said Wendy Johnson, a former student. "I don't want to see anyone else in the ER with a swollen face because someone hit them in the head for their purse."

There are critics who say God would never endorse violence. And Jones knows his $60 gun course is not for everyone.

But for those looking for faith and firearms training say his approach goes above and beyond.