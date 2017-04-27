× Elton John returning to the Quad Cities

MOLINE, Illinois– He famously sang “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” but for Elton John fans in the Quad Cities, it’s an upcoming Friday night that has them excited.

Sir Elton John is returning to Moline for one performance at the iWireless Center on Friday, November 10th, 2017 at 8 pm. It’s part of the musician’s “Wonderful Crazy Night Tour.”

Tickets go on sale next Friday, May 5th at 10 am throughout Ticketmaster or by phone at (800) 745-3000. There is an eight ticket per customer limit.

John’s career spans five decades. He is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time. Since his first tour in 1970, he’s performed more than 4,000 times in 80 countries.