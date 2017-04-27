Chef Brad Scott: Crunchy Ravioli

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF – Pasta doesn't need to be bland or covered in sauces. But that's all some cooks may think when they want to use ravioli in a recipe.

"When you think of pasta, you think of thin, wet, soggy noodles," says Scott Community College's director of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management center Chef Brad Scott.

"Today. we're going to do pasta with a crunch."

1. Add 2 tbsp sesame oil into a frying pan

2. Mix 2 tbsp chef's butter (50/50 mix of butter and margarine)

3. Add 1 tbsp chef's butter

4. Add 1 tbsp garlic

5. Add pre-blanched cheese-=filled ravioli to the sizzling pan

6. Saute

Start making your side dish.

1. Slice fresh mozzarella (about 2 slices per person)

2. Slice two heirloom tomatoes and yellow tomatoes

Take Ravioli from the frying pan and serve it (6 or 7 ravioli per person). Serve with alternating slices of tomato and mozzarella cheese.

"There's your crunchy ravioli."

"Enjoy."