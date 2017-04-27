× A break from the rain… but it will be brief.

We’ll stay dry for not only the rest of the day but also overnight as temperatures dip around the 40 degree mark. In our far northern counties, temperatures will chill a bit more. Just enough that some frost can’t be ruled out in sheltered valleys.

Scattered showers will return later Friday adding another tenth to a quarter of an inch in the rain gauge. We’ll also keep the temperatures in check for another day with daytime highs not getting out of the 50s.

The heavier rainfall event is still expected to develop starting Saturday afternoon and continue into Monday. Amounts of 1 to 2 inches are anticipated, which will likely aggravate a few of the major rivers and streams around town late next week. Not much of a change in temperatures in the days ahead as 50s for highs will be common during this period as well.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

