× More April showers to bring more cool spring air

Another wave of rainfall will be sliding across the area as we head into the evening hours before ending sometime after midnight. The main axis of rainfall will be centered along the eastern half of Illinois. In the News 8 viewing area we’ll likely see amounts range between a tenth for our far western counties to close to an inch in our counties well east. In the immediate Quad Cities I’m looking around a half an inch.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the rest of the night and continue into Thursday. Throw in a breeze out of the northwest and the result will be a slight chill in the air with highs around the mid 50s. We’ll stay dry that night into the first half of the day on Friday before some light rain showers pass through later that day. Amounts from this will average around a tenth.

The heaviest rainfall for the upcoming weekend is still expected to develop later Saturday and continue off and on through Sunday before we slowly dry out on Monday. Amounts will likely range between 1 to 2 inches.

The cool spring air will extend through the weekend with highs only in the upper 50s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here