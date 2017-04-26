Milan video store shuts down after 27 years in business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN -- After 27 years in business Choice Video store in Milan is calling it quits.

Owner Debbie Moseley says the video store next to the Hy-Vee in Milan, has seen their fair share of customers over the years, which is why it is so hard to say goodbye.

“We had some long faces and we had some hugs but (customers) understand. I feel bad for the ones that have been with us from the beginning and probably would stay with us forever,” says Moseley.

After fighting a hard battle against technology, she says it's finally time to retire.

"First we had to deal with Redbox and that was okay because we had the customer service….. then as people got more internet access and Netflix and amazon fire stick people were just streaming,” says Moseley.

Right now the store is in the process of pricing some of their movies to start clearing the shelves.

Milan Economic Development Director Mark Hunt says this outcome is common for small family-owned businesses in family entertainment.

"With Finns Fun Spot opening and ... the first 24 hour fitness center in Milan, we got different things people want to do in their spare time and while we`re closing one cheaper another chapter is opening," says Hunt.

Choice Video is set to close June 30.