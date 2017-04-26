Stay ahead of the rain — click here for radar

Illini land Mr. Basketball Mark Smith

Posted 10:58 pm, April 26, 2017, by

Edwardsville standout and Illinois' Mr. Basketball Mark Smith officially chose the Illini on Wednesday.  Smith, who picked the Illinois over Michigan State, Ohio State, and Kentucky, becomes just the 2nd Mr. Basketball to head to Champaign since Dee Brown.