Rhythm City’s ‘Harvest Corn’ made with Canadian Whiskey

DAVENPORT- Wednesday, April 26, Rhythm City Casino Resort Chef D’ Cuisine Brady Moore made 'harvest corn' during Good Morning Quad Cities. Moore is the chef at Ruthie's Steak and Seafood inside the casino.

Ingredients and recipe:

Servings: 6

• 2 Cups thick cut bacon, small diced

• 2 Tablespoons garlic, minced

• 2 tablespoons shallots, minced

• 1/4 Cup Canadian whiskey

• 2 LBS corn

• 1 Cup green onions

• 1/2 QT heavy cream

• Salt and pepper to taste

In a sauce pan sauté bacon until crispy, add garlic and shallots and sauté for 2 minutes. Deglaze pan with crown royal. Add corn and heavy cream and cut until thickened. Remove from heat and add salt, pepper, and green onions.