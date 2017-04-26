High school’s epic new lip dub video incorporates ‘Stranger Things,’ 11 songs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – One Oklahoma high school has created yet another epic lip dub video.

Over the past few years, Broken Arrow High School’s lip dub videos have received widespread attention.

This year, the students did not disappoint. The nearly 19-minute video was filmed over a three-week period.

Students, teachers and staff all came together to shoot the video.

The video features 80s music, including the theme from “Stranger Things,” The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go?” Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now,” Soft Cell’s “Tainted Love,” The Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams,” Styx’s “Mr. Roboto,” Oingo Boingo’s “Weird Science,” Toni Basil’s “Mickey,” “Manic” from the movie “Flashdance,” Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” AC/DC’s “Back in Black,” and Kenny Loggin’s “Footloose.”

So far, the YouTube video has been viewed more than 34,000 times.