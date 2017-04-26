× Firefighter injured while battling Burlington house fire

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A firefighter was injured and a pet died in a fire that erupted at a central Burlington home.

Burlington Police officers on patrol discovered the fire just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, according to a statement from the Burlington Fire Department. When firefighters arrived, the house, in the 900 block of Wells Street, was fully engulfed in flames.

The statement said that a cat died in the fire and a firefighter was injured when a back porch collapsed. “The firefighter was evaluated at the scene and released,” read the statement.

The home was a rental that was occupied by two adults and a child, the statement said.

Two dozen firefighters ultimately ended up helping with the fire, and according to the statement, the home was considered a total loss. Damage to the structure was estimated at $25,000 and the content damage was estimated at $10,000. The home was not insured.

Firefighters stayed on scene four about four-and-a-half hours. Investigators are still trying to figure out how the fire started.