Booze forbidden at two Iowa beaches this summer

DES MOINES — Summer will soon be here and that means beach season. Beach goers at two of Iowa’s more popular public parks will have to leave their beer and booze in the car this year, however.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has enacted an alcohol ban in effect for the beaches at Lake Macbride State Park north of Iowa City and at the Pleasant Creek Recreation Area north of Cedar Rapids.

Officials enacted the ban in response to a number of alcohol-related incidents that included assaults, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, littering and underage drinking. The ban applies to both the sand area of the beaches, a 00-foot buffer of land surrounding the sand, and the designated swimming area adjacent to the beach.

The DNR release said the alcohol ban will allow both park beaches to remain open until 10:30 p.m. Previously, hours had been curtailed due to the alcohol-related incidents.