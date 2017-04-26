Audio Released: 911 call Chris Soules made after crash with tractor

Editor’s Note: 911 audio is unedited and may be disturbing to some listeners

The 911 call that former “Bachelor” Chris Soules made following a crash has been released.

The crash happened Monday, April 24 around 8:20 p.m., according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Soules, who is from Arlington, Iowa, was traveling southbound on Slater Avenue when he hit the back of a John Deere tractor. The crash caused the tractor to go into the east ditch and Soules’ Chevy Silverado went into the west ditch.

The tractor operator, 66-year-old Kenneth Eugene Mosher from Aurora, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s statement said.

“Soules was uninjured in the accident and left the scene of the accident prior to law enforcement arrival,” read the statement.

Shortly after, Soules was found at his home in Fayette County, according to police. He was arrested and was taken to the Buchanan County Jail. He was charged with leaving the scene of a fatality motor vehicle accident.

On Tuesday morning, Soules was released on a $10,000 bond.