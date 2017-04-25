When to ditch the dry goods in your cupboard

When you're spring cleaning this year, don't forget your pantry!
Here's how long your food really lasts:
Spices: 6 months "They don't go bad necessarily, but they lose their flavor," says Fareway dietition Caitlyn Ferin. Keep your spices cool, dry and air tight.
Flour: 9 months
Whole Wheat Flour: 3 months
White Rice: 6 mos
Brown Rice: 3 mos
Pasta: 2 years
Canned goods: 1 - 2 years. The higher acidity a canned good has, the longer it will last.
Baking Soda: Indefinitly
Baking Powder: 6 months. To test its freshness, sprinkle it in some water; if you see fizz it's still good.
Condiments: One year. When it doubt throw it out.