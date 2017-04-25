When to ditch the dry goods in your cupboard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you're spring cleaning this year, don't forget your pantry!

Here's how long your food really lasts:

Spices: 6 months "They don't go bad necessarily, but they lose their flavor," says Fareway dietition Caitlyn Ferin. Keep your spices cool, dry and air tight.

Flour: 9 months

Whole Wheat Flour: 3 months

White Rice: 6 mos

Brown Rice: 3 mos

Pasta: 2 years

Canned goods: 1 - 2 years. The higher acidity a canned good has, the longer it will last.

Baking Soda: Indefinitly

Baking Powder: 6 months. To test its freshness, sprinkle it in some water; if you see fizz it's still good.

Condiments: One year. When it doubt throw it out.